Government Shutdown: Partial DHS closure appears likely to stretch on

Lawmakers and the White House are showing no signs of compromise in their standoff over oversight of federal immigration officers, a dispute that has paused funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

A partial government shutdown began Saturday after congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump’s team failed to reach a deal to fund the department through September.

Democrats are pushing for changes to immigration operations following the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal officers last month.

Unlike last fall’s 43‑day shutdown, the closures are narrowly targeted, affecting only agencies under the DHS umbrella.