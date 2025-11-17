Government Shutdown Aftermath: Smithsonian museums reopen; flight restrictions end

Things are slowly returning to normal now that the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history has officially ended.

Federal agencies are reopening, flights are resuming, and long-delayed paychecks and benefits are finally being processed.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that by mid-morning Monday, all remaining Smithsonian museums and research centers will be open. Six major Smithsonian sites and the National Zoo reopened over the weekend.

At the same time, the Federal Aviation Administration canceled its emergency operating order, allowing airlines to return to full flight schedules. Restrictions were lifted as of 6 a.m.

On the ground, federal offices are recalling employees and beginning back-pay processing, though officials warn it will take time for operations to fully smooth out.

The shutdown began Oct. 1 after funding lapsed, forcing about 900,000 federal employees to be furloughed while many more worked without pay.

Essential services such as the SNAP food assistance program faced delays. The funding bill signed to end the shutdown guarantees SNAP funding through September 2026, though states caution some services may still be disrupted as systems restart.

Tourists said they were happy to see services restored and attractions reopened.

What's next:

While agencies continue to reboot, the calendar is already counting down to the next deadline. The funding deal Congress approved only keeps most of the government open through January 30, meaning another shutdown is possible unless a longer-term budget is passed.

