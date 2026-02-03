Government Shutdown 2026: House set to vote to end partial shutdown

The Brief House prepares for a key vote to end the partial shutdown. Johnson needs near‑unanimous GOP support as some Republicans threaten to block the bill. The measure would fund most agencies through September and extend DHS funding for two weeks.



Speaker Mike Johnson’s ability to carry out President Donald Trump’s strategy on government funding will be tested Tuesday as the House takes a procedural vote to end the partial shutdown.

Johnson will need near‑unanimous Republican support to move forward.

With perfect attendance, he can afford to lose only one GOP vote, but several lawmakers are threatening to block the bill if their priorities aren’t included.

Trump weighed in on social media, telling Republicans, "There can be NO CHANGES at this time."

The bill would end the partial shutdown that began Saturday, funding most federal agencies through Sept. 30 and extending Homeland Security funding for two weeks while lawmakers negotiate potential changes to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

What to know about the partial government shutdown

The partial government shutdown is very different from the record‑long closure in the fall.

That’s largely because this shutdown, which began Saturday, affects only part of the federal government and may not last long, even as it stretches into a new week.

House leaders had hoped to quickly pass funding legislation when lawmakers returned Monday evening, which would have ended the shutdown.

But Speaker Mike Johnson, R‑La., now says he hopes to bring the package considered "at least by Tuesday" as he works to secure votes and Democrats push for deeper changes to immigration enforcement.

Congress has already approved half of this year’s spending bills, allowing several major agencies and programs to operate through September. Nutrition assistance programs, for example, should continue without disruption.

Funding has lapsed, at least temporarily, for the Pentagon and agencies including Homeland Security and Transportation. Essential operations are continuing, but employees could go unpaid if the stalemate persists, and some may face furloughs.

