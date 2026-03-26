The Brief Moore marked two years since the Key Bridge collapse. He honored the six workers killed. Investigators say the ship lost power before striking a support column.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday marked two years since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse with a tribute to the six construction workers who died.

"March 26, 2024 will forever be etched in our memories as the day we lost the six hardworking men who were simply doing their jobs on the Francis Scott Key Bridge," Moore wrote in a post. "They were fathers, sons, brothers, husbands, and friends – and they will never be forgotten."

Moore named the victims - Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, Carlos Daniel Hernandez Estrella, Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, Jose Mynor Lopez and Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval - and said he and his wife, Dawn, continue to pray for their families.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the collapse occurred after the cargo ship Dali lost propulsion and steering because of an electrical failure and struck a support column. The ship had departed Baltimore for Sri Lanka around 1:30 a.m. on March 26, 2024.

The six workers, who were filling potholes during an overnight shift, fell into the Patapsco River and died. The collapse halted commercial traffic through the Port of Baltimore for months until the channel fully reopened last June.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gov. Moore marks 2 years since Baltimore Key Bridge collapse with tribute to workers killed