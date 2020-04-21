Gov. Hogan allows Maryland barbers, salons to open for appointments with certain essential workers

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed an order Monday allowing barber shops and salons to make appointments with certain essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

The order states that those seeking services must be essential employees and the services performed by the barber or salon must be necessary for the customer to meet employer grooming standards.

The services will be provided by appointment only and only one customer will be allowed inside the establishment at any time.

Written documentation of the grooming standards must be provided and workers and customers must all wear face coverings.

CDC guidelines for cleaning the work area following the services must be followed and contact information for each customer must be obtained in case anyone at the establishment tests positive for COVID-19.

Hogans office says they expect essential workers like military personnel and first responders to make use of the order.

