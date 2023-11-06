Gov. Glenn Youngkin rallies Republican voters in Leesburg ahead of pivotal Election Day.

Nov. 7 is Election Day in Virginia.

There's a lot on the line, including which party will take control of the General Assembly.

Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled in on a big bus at Segra Field in Leesburg, and his message was very clear: Republicans want to take back Virginia.

All of the state's 40 seats and 100 House seats are up for grabs, so the stakes are high on both sides of the aisle.

It's a critical election in the Commonwealth.

The GOP is hoping to gain full control of state government for the first time in a decade.

Meanwhile, Democrats are seeking to maintain control of at least one chamber.

Don Scott, Virginia's Democratic leader, feels that momentum is on their side.

"We believe the people and their values are with us," Scott said. "Freedom is on the ballot."

Both parties are battling over multiple issues, including abortion.

"Here in Virginia, we believe Roe v. Wade should stay the law and women should still have bodily autonomy," Scott said. "We should still trust women as we have done for the past 50 years. And I think the Republicans believe they should come up with something called the consensus. The problem is they didn’t talk to women about this consensus."

Education is another controversial topic on many minds.

"We went to work right away putting parents back at the head of the table," Gov. Youngkin told the crowd. "Folks, children belong to parents, not the state."

"Lord knows I joke with the governor. I don’t feel like I’m the Attorney General of Virginia, I feel like I’m the janitor of Virginia for all the messes we clean up," Attorney General Jason Miyares said.