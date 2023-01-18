Gov.-elect Wes Moore announces more Cabinet appointments

Maryland’s Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he’s scheduled to be sworn in as governor.

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced.

Kevin Atticks has been named the state’s agriculture secretary. Atticks founded Grow & Fortify to support value-added agricultural organizations and the businesses they represent.

Moore also has appointed Serena McIlwain to be the state’s environment secretary. She has served as undersecretary of the California Environmental Protection Agency.

Josh Kurtz has been appointed secretary of natural resources. Kurtz served as the Maryland executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Carol Beatty has been appointed secretary of disabilities. She was appointed to the post by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2015.

Rebecca Flora has been named planning secretary, and Carmel Roques has been appointed secretary of aging.

Kevin Anderson has been appointed to lead the state’s commerce department.

Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller has been appointed special secretary of opioid response.

A week ago, Moore appointed Dr. Laura Herrera Scott to be Maryland’s health secretary. Scott most recently served as executive vice president of population health at Summit Health, and as vice president of clinical strategy and product at Anthem.

Moore also announced that Portia Wu will be Maryland’s secretary of labor. She has been working as managing director of U.S. public policy at Microsoft, where she has worked since 2017.

The incoming governor, who officially enters office next week, has named Rafael Lopez as Maryland’s secretary of human services. He has been serving as senior advisor to the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Moore also announced that Vincent Schiraldi will be Maryland’s secretary of juvenile services. He has been working at Columbia University, where he served as senior research scientist at the Columbia School of Social Work and co-director of the Columbia Justice Lab.

Moore also named Atif Chaudhry as Maryland’s Secretary of General Services.

Moore also announced the appointment of Anthony Woods as secretary of veterans affairs.

