Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore announces leadership team members

Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore announced the first members of his leadership team Monday.

"Marylanders expect us to go fast, be bold, and to build a government that meets people where they are. To do that, we must enlist leaders who are not only exceedingly competent, but innovative and hard-charging as we rebuild government to meet the urgent needs families face and make Maryland more competitive," said Moore in a statement. "Today, I am pleased to announce the first appointments and nominations of the Moore-Miller administration."

Credit: Wes Moore for Maryland

Fagan Harris, Chief of Staff

Fagan Harris co-founded nonprofit Baltimore Corps with Governor-Elect Wes Moore. He currently serves on the Board of Directors at AmeriCorps and on Maryland's Accountability and Implementation Board.

"I am deeply honored to serve as Governor-Elect Moore’s Chief of Staff," said Harris. "Our team is ready to partner with the legislature, and communities across the state, to lead Maryland’s success over the next decade. We will recruit from every corner of the state –– and source the best ideas wherever they are found –– to build an Administration that is fully responsive to the needs of Marylanders and fully equipped to advance the Moore-Miller agenda."

"I have known Fagan for more than a decade and I am proud to welcome him as our Chief of Staff," said Moore. "Fagan is one of our country’s leading social entrepreneurs, bringing extraordinary expertise in talent recruitment, retention, and advancement. He has a formidable track record of driving innovation, and results, in our communities as a sector leader in national service.

Credit: Wes Moore for Maryland

Tisha Edwards, Secretary of Appointments

Tisha Edwards is the creator of the Mayor's Office of Children & Family Success in Baltimore City, an office that focused on delivering sustainable outcomes to position families to thrive. She served as the Chief of Staff for Moore's gubernatorial campaign since the fall of 2021.

"Tisha’s track record of public service and collaboration across sectors will serve Marylanders well," said Michael Cryor, President, The Cryor Group. "She brings to this critical role strong executive leadership and an unwavering commitment to equity and inclusion."

Credit: Wes Moore for Maryland

Amanda La Forge, Chief Legal Counsel

Most recently, Amanda La Forge was Of Counsel to Sandler, Reiff, Lamb, Rosenstein & Birkenstock, PC, and served as counsel to Wes Moore for Maryland. She has over 20 years of experience advising clients on election law, election administration, campaign finance, non-profit taxation and governance, and contractual and commercial matters affecting political and advocacy organizations.

"Amanda LaForge is an exceptional lawyer who will provide the Moore-Miller administration with sound legal advice and judgment," said Bruce Marcus, Marcus Bonsib, P.C. "She has the experience with--and knowledge of--state and national issues as well as a keen understanding of the challenges the new gubernatorial administration will encounter."

Credit: Wes Moore for Maryland

Eric Luedtke, Chief Legislative Officer

Eric Luedtke is the Majority Leader of the Maryland House of Delegates and has chaired subcommittees overseeing education, taxes, economic development, and gaming.

"Eric is one of my most trusted lieutenants, an expert in tax policy and one of the smartest legislators I’ve served with," said Speaker Adrienne Jones. "Universally respected by his peers, he will be an asset to the Moore-Miller team. While we will miss him in the House, his contributions to the people of Maryland will continue."

Credit: Wes Moore for Maryland

Helene Grady, Secretary of the Department of Budget and Management

Helene Grady is vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer for Johns Hopkins University. In the past, Grady served as deputy director of finance for the City of Baltimore and as the City of Philadelphia’s deputy budget director.

"From helping implement a historic expansion of financial aid to steering us through the unprecedented fiscal challenges of the pandemic, Helene's leadership at Johns Hopkins over the last dozen years has been indispensable," said Ron Daniels, President, Johns Hopkins University. "She has been a treasured colleague, and I'm so glad that the people of Maryland will now all get to benefit from her talent, dedication and expertise."