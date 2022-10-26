Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf

Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf.

Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Northwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S.

According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has served over 750,000 plates of its signature dish since the inaugural location opened in Las Vegas in 2016.

In addition to offering sustainable true cod and "natural" or "dirty" chips, customers can choose from other tasty options like marinated shrimp with basil and lavender, chicken sandwiches, beer and wine, soft drinks, Sticky Toffee, and Biscoff shakes, among other treats.

"Fish & Chips is a really important dish to me, not only is it quintessentially British but it was part of my upbringing," Ramsay said in a statement. "I’ve found a way to elevate that classic dish, dress it up and really modernize the experience. I've had 3 stars in Chelsea for over 2 decades, 2 stars in France, restaurants around the globe – but my mum is most proud of the chippy."

Gordon Ramsay's Fish & Chips at The Wharf is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.