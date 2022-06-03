Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.

According to press release, the restaurant's menu will boast a variety of specialty pizzas, that you can buy fully or by the slice. The restaurant will also serve rotating seasonal pizzas, cocktails and craft beer, along with authentic desserts such as Tiramisu and soft serve.

As if that doesn't sound good enough, the restaurant will also offer bottomless pizza by the slice, for anyone who wants to try everything the restaurant has to offer.

"We are eager to expand Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza in the U.S. and specifically Washington, D.C. The space is sleek and welcoming, and we can’t wait to share it with such a culturally rich city," said Norman Abdallah, CEO of Gordon Ramsay North America.

The release said the restaurant will have a welcoming atmosphere that features a communal dining table and large-scale lighting complementing the factory windows. The restaurant will also allow diners to get a full-view of the prep kitchen as they eat.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

According to the release, the restaurant will create over 40 jobs in D.C.