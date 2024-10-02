Good Samaritans help woman escape attempted knife attack in Northwest DC

article

A woman narrowly avoided a harrowing attack in Northwest D.C. Wednesday morning, saying a man came at her with a knife. Luckily, good Samaritans stepped in to help.

Betty James told FOX 5 she was terrified. She says she is minding her own business, walking in the 1600 block of Kilbourne Street, NW, near Mount Pleasant Street in Northwest when suddenly, a man in his 40s, walks up to her, pulls out a knife, and holds it towards her stomach before making demands.

Betty says two good Samaritans who were driving saw the situation and jumped out of their car to help. They yelled at the man, scaring him and he took off. She says she has no doubt the man would have hurt her if those two people hadn't intervened.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.