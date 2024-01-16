Good Samaritan reunites with elderly man he rescued from armed teens' attack in DC

A good Samaritan reunited Tuesday with the 69-year-old man he rescued from an attack last week on Connecticut Avenue.

The good Samaritan, John Parks, and 69-year-old Bennett Roth decided to have a beer.

This is the first time they’ve met since that terrifying night last Thursday. Bennett thanked John for saving his life.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Parks was walking on Connecticut Avenue, near Cathedral Avenue, around 9:15 p.m.

That’s when the Metropolitan Police Department says two teens jumped out of a gray, four-door Hyundai with the guns pointed at Mr. Roth.

They pushed the 69-year-old to the ground. He was scared they would shoot and kill him.

Featured article

In an act of bravery, Parks rushed across the 2800 block of Connecticut Avenue NW to help.

He yelled at the teens, and then he said they pointed guns at him!

They apparently got spooked – hopped back in the car – and drove off.

Parks told FOX 5 "You just gotta step up for the folks in your community. I saw something and I had to do it."

Roth said he was relieved to see Parks standing over top of him.

"I was sort of down there on the ground looking up and all the sudden," Roth said, "I heard voices and these guys were running away. I was like ‘Wow, someone’s looking over me."

Cell phone video shows D.C. police officers responding to the scene, taking reports about what happened.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Detectives are also investigating to see if the same teens tried to rob another man on the 2700 block of Connecticut Avenue — just half an hour before the attack on Mr. Roth.

FOX 5 has reached out to the Department of Juvenile Services for comment but have not yet heard back.