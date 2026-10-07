Godmother speaks out after teen killed in Southeast DC shooting: 'No greater pain than that'

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The Brief The godmother of a teen who was killed in a Southeast D.C. shooting said her family is seeking justice. Neighbors said 17-year-old Joshua Carter was shot inside his home on Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Police are searching for a male suspect, but a description has not been shared.



The godmother of a 17-year-old is speaking out after the teen was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before noon in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast. They arrived to find 17-year-old Joshua Carter unconscious with gunshot wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the exact circumstances of the shooting or a motive. However, off-camera, neighbors told FOX 5 that the shooting occurred inside Carter's house. They noted seeing him with blood coming from his mouth.

Police are searching for a male suspect, but a description has not been released.

Family members and loved ones are mourning the loss of the 17-year-old, who was the youngest of four children. Carter’s mother was devastated by the loss and not ready to speak publicly.

What they're saying:

"His mom was his best friend. He had a deep affection for his nieces and nephews. He loved his brothers and sisters, and he was a loyal friend," said Carter's godmother, Kimmie Reed.

She added that the family is seeking justice.

"Finding the person or people who did this is important, but what’s really important is just being there for her...This was her baby, and there is no greater pain than that," Reed said.

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.