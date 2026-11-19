The Brief A D.C. Superior Court jury convicted 42-year-old Thomas Fields, Jr. on Nov. 19 of first-degree murder while armed and armed kidnapping in the August 2019 killing of 24-year-old Marquita "Keke" Lucas. Prosecutors said Fields attacked Lucas with an icepick and sledgehammer inside his Southeast D.C. home, killing her, before threatening a housemate at gunpoint to help dispose of her body. Fields drove Lucas's body to Prince George's County and set it on fire, leaving her initially unidentified as a Jane Doe.



On Nov. 19, a jury found a 42-year-old D.C. man guilty of murdering his 24-year-old girlfriend in 2019 and kidnapping his housemate at gunpoint to help burn her body in Prince George's County, federal prosecutors announced.

What we know:

Following a trial in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, a jury convicted Thomas Fields, Jr. of:

First-degree murder while armed with aggravating circumstances

Kidnapping while armed

Two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

Three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm with a prior conviction

Three counts of tampering with physical evidence

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro and Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll announced the verdict on Nov. 19, 2026.

Fields has been held in custody since his arrest on Nov. 27, 2019.

What Happened:

According to evidence presented by prosecutors, in the days leading up to her death, Fields sent his girlfriend, Marquita "Keke" Lucas, 24, Instagram messages accusing her – with no evidence – of being involved in a fatal overdose of "one of his loved ones," and noted their relationship involved "prior domestic violence."

Lucas left her godmother's home on Fairmont Street NW just before midnight on Aug. 16, 2019, to visit Fields at his residence on Horner Place SE. Once she arrived, Lucas confirmed her whereabouts with her godmother.

Around 2 a.m., Fields attacked Lucas with an icepick and a sledgehammer, inflicting fatal injuries to her scalp, left ear, skull, brain, cervical spine, spinal cord and lung.

Fields shared a home with several people. After killing Lucas, he went upstairs and woke the father of his nephew – identified in the release as D.R. Fields brought Robinson downstairs, showed him Lucas's body lying in a pool of blood and threatened him with a gun – ordering Robinson to help clean up and dispose of the body.

Prosecutors said Fields and D.R. drove to Mill Branch Road in Prince George's County, Maryland. There, Fields pulled Lucas's body from Robinson's truck, doused her in gasoline and set her on fire. The pair then drove to two separate apartment complexes in Maryland to dispose of four trash bags of evidence.

Because of the severity of the burns, authorities initially listed Lucas as a Jane Doe.

Fields and D.R. then bought bleach at a D.C. Safeway before returning to their shared home.

Later that day, the defendant confessed to two family members before pointing a gun at another person, according to prosecutors.

What we don't know:

Officials also have not stated whether D.R. faced any criminal charges in connection with the aftermath or whether Fields' defense team plans to appeal the verdict.

What's next:

Superior Court Judge Rainey Brandt scheduled Fields' sentencing for Feb. 19, 2027.

CORRECTION: The United States Attorney's office for the District of Columbia issued a corrected release shortly after this article was published, altering a number of details in the prosecution's description of events. The article has been updated to reflect those changes.