Teenager shot and killed on Minnesota Avenue in Southeast DC

article

The Brief An older juvenile male was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Officers found the victim unconscious before he was transported to a hospital, where he later died. D.C. police homicide detectives are investigating and searching for a suspect, described preliminarily as a Black male.



A teenager is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Sixth District officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, around 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an older juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police noted he was unconscious and not breathing at the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim. The MPD Homicide Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation, and the only preliminary description of the suspect is a Black male. No motive for the shooting has been released.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.