Teenager shot and killed on Minnesota Avenue in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
What we know:
Sixth District officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, around 11:40 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an older juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police noted he was unconscious and not breathing at the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not publicly identified the victim. The MPD Homicide Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation, and the only preliminary description of the suspect is a Black male. No motive for the shooting has been released.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.
The Source: This article was written using information provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.