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Teenager shot and killed on Minnesota Avenue in Southeast DC

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published October 6, 2026 2:39 PM EDT
Published October 6, 2026 2:39 PM EDT
article

DC Police

The Brief

    • An older juvenile male was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast.
    • Officers found the victim unconscious before he was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
    • D.C. police homicide detectives are investigating and searching for a suspect, described preliminarily as a Black male.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Sixth District officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, around 11:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an older juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police noted he was unconscious and not breathing at the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead despite lifesaving efforts.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim. The MPD Homicide Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation, and the only preliminary description of the suspect is a Black male. No motive for the shooting has been released.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to call the department at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The Source: This article was written using information provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Washington, D.C.D.C. Crime