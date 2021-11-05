Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son tried to vote twice in Virginia election, officials say

Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son tried to vote twice in this week’s gubernatorial election despite being too young, according to Fairfax County officials.

Fairfax County officials stressed that the boy was unable to vote, ultimately, and that he did not "violate any state election laws."

The teenager reportedly was told he could not vote because of his age after he presented his driver’s license to an official at the Great Falls Library on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents in the Commonwealth must be 18 to vote.

Youngkin and an array of Republican candidates bucked a blue-state drift that saw the Democrats take control of the state government.

While his opponent, former Governor Terry McAuliffe, painted Youngkin as a Trump loyalist, the GOP candidate concentrated his campaign on education, a hot button issue throughout Virginia.

