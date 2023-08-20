Glen Echo Park still struggling to recover weeks after severe storms caused damage

Severe storms that caused power outages and downed trees slammed the DMV about three weeks ago but some are still dealing with its aftereffects, including one of the area's most iconic landmarks.

Glen Echo Park in Bethesda was closed for the week.

Park officials say about 15 trees went down, damaging some of the historical components of the park that have kept generations of families coming back for years.

Some of the horses and benches on the carousel were damaged and they’re blocked off with caution tape right now.

The organ that plays the music is normally a real organ that is self-playing but the organ was damaged, so they’re playing a recording in the meantime.

The park started a fundraiser.

It’s owned by the National Park Service but largely operated by a nonprofit called the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture.

They’re working to raise $50,000 to help with repairs and with lost wages because they closed for a week.

The fundraising campaign is just a few days old, but it’s already raised nearly half of the goal. Chief Operating Officer Emily Rogers says that’s a testament to what this park means to people.

"It’s amazing to feel the love of the community, I mean, I am here every week and I get to see people enjoying the park so much, but for people to open their wallets, um, without thinking twice about it to show up at our summer concerts with checks and donations has been amazing," Rogers.

Rogers says some of the fixes they need to make are tough because of how specialized they are.