Gift ideas for everyone on your list this holiday season for under $50

The holidays are once again sneaking up on us, and if you still need a gift for the toughest people in your life to shop for, don't worry! FOX 5 has you covered with the best gift ideas for under $50.

For the person whose car is always cluttered

Help your friends get organized (especially if you're in their carpool group!) With multiple compartments on this tray and dual cup holders, they'll have everything they need all in one place.

For the person who's always snacking

If there's a person in your life who's always feeling peckish, get them the gift of variety and flavor. Pretzels.com has dozens of different types of salty treats so everyone can find what they love.

For the crafty friend

Instead of finding the perfect coaster set, vase, mug, etc. for your friend who loves to craft, let them make it themselves! The clay kit comes with everything they'll need to make whatever they need.

For the friend who needs a little extra storage

Let's be real - everything won't fit in your purse or pockets these days. Use this scrunchy (they also make Apple Watch bands!) to store extra hairbands, gum and whatever else you need to tackle your day.

For the person looking for a new hobby

Unlock your friend's creativity and help them learn a new skill with these crochet kits. They come with tools and instructions to make a new, cute companion.

For the astrology obsessed

If you know someone who's always reading their horoscope and telling people their big three, they'll love what this birthdate candle has to offer. Not only do they come in great scents, but they also have tons of information about your friend's birthdate and star sign on the label.

For the Charcuterie board curator

When there's a party to host, there's always that friend who makes the most immaculate Charcuterie boards. Let them personalize their craft with an engraved cheese board everyone will be waiting to see walk through the door.

For the pet and plant parent

Combine your friend's two greatest loves – their plants and their pet! With dozens of dog and cat breeds to choose from, you can't go wrong with this unique planter box.

For the friend making lots of New Year’s resolutions

When you're heading into 2023 with lots of goals and aspirations, it helps to keep track of them to hold yourself accountable. This workbook is designed to do just that with self-discovery exercises, reflection questions and more.

For the hiker

Whether you're hiking up a mountain, going to the gym or just commuting to work, it helps to have an extra hand. This water bottle holder allows you to go hands-free while staying hydrated, wherever you are.

For the on-the-go smoothie lover

This portable blender is perfect for taking your breakfast or snack on the go with minimal mess. Plus, it comes in tons of fun colors and patterns to please anyone on your list.

