Giant bans large bags, restricts teen shoppers after 6 p.m.

A new policy aimed at curbing crime takes effect Thursday at a dozen Giant grocery stores in the D.C. region, banning bags over 14 inches and restricting entry to anyone under 18 after 6 p.m. without an adult.

Shoppers FOX 5 spoke with said the new rules are a small price to pay to keep everyone safe.

"It's a private business, they can set their own rules. If you don't like it, shop somewhere else," said shopper Virginia Fedor. "It would also keep prices down for us as the consumer and I think the stores are trying to do the best that they can to help the consumer and if that's what it takes, then that's what they have to do."

Another shopper, Alice Bland, agreed.

"I'm for anything that works. If it makes anything better for the community, and it works to teach the kids not to steal. Anything that works for the community and anybody else, I say yes," Bland said.

"It's unfortunate because apparently, there are a lot of thefts that have been happening and that's the reason why, so they gotta do something," added Lisa, another shopper. "Otherwise, we won't have a Giant. So to prevent it from closing, I don't blame them. They gotta do what they gotta do."

Out of the 12 stores that will see these new policies in place, two are in Baltimore, three in Prince George's County - and all seven Giant locations in D.C. will be impacted.

There are 93 Giant grocery stores in Maryland, but these specific locations are the ones the grocery store chain says have been hit the hardest by thieves.

They wouldn't give specifics on what's being stolen or targeted - but that this is their way of making sure customers are safe and prices don't soar.

Nearly every shopper we spoke to in District Heights, Maryland — one of the impacted locations — agreed something needed to be done - but one man offered a different perspective.

"I feel like a lot of people who have to walk or go on the bus, they bring their backpack, and it's like if you don't let customers come in with a backpack, where are you going to leave it? Where do you put it? Are you going to trust the store to keep it safe for you? So I think there needs to be a better policy in my personal opinion, but I don't know how they'd go about that," said Alex Menendez.

"Retail theft in our market area affects everyone. It limits product availability, creates a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, puts our associates and customers in harm’s way. Still, we continue to invest in improving safety for our associates and customers and reducing theft," Giant officials said in a statement.

Giant stores enforcing the new age and bag policy

Below are the specific locations and the policy, effective Aug. 22nd:

#2376- 1400 7th Street NW Washington, DC 20001

#2381- 300 H Street NE Washington, DC 20002

#383- 4303 Conn Ave NW Washington, DC 20008

#378- 1345 Park Road, NW Washington, DC 20010

#2379-3336 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20016 (will allow minors)

Stores that do not allow backpacks and ban those under 18 without an adult after 6 p.m.

#384- 1535 Alabama Ave SE, Washington, DC 20032

#375- 1050 Brentwood Rd NE, Washington, DC 20018

#145- 5150 Sinclair Ln, Baltimore, MD 21206

#303- 601 East 33rd St. Baltimore, MD 21218

#341- 20 Audrey Lane Oxon Hill, MD 20745

#342- 4119 Branch Ave, Marlow Heights, MD 20748

#373- 5500 Silver Hill Rd, District Heights, MD 20747

In selected stores, backpacks measuring 14" 14" x 6" will be allowed if the customer consents to having the bag tagged prior to entry and to having the bag searched before exit.

In addition, at select stores starting on Aug. 22, shoppers under the age of 18 may not enter without an adult after 6 p.m.