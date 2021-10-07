Germantown convenience store robbery caught on camera; police searching for suspect

The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after a robbery at a Germantown convenience store was caught on camera.

The incident took place on Sept. 26 around 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the convenience store in the 12000 block of Clopper Road.

Detectives determined that the suspect entered the convenience store, displayed a box cutter and demanded the employee to open the register. The suspect then jumped over the counter, opened the register and pulled the drawer out.

The suspect stole cash and property and fled the scene.

The victim described the suspect as a white male, thin build, approximately 6-feet tall, wearing all black clothing, gloves and a mask.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the MCPD at 240-773-5070