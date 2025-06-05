Expand / Collapse search

German Chancellor presents Trump with grandfather’s birth certificate

By
Published  June 5, 2025 12:15pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
President Trump meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz

President Trump meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz

President Donald Trump holds bilateral meeting with German Free Republic Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Brief

    • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gifted Trump a framed copy of his grandfather’s birth certificate.
    • Friedrich Trump, the president’s grandfather, immigrated to the U.S. from Germany.
    • The document’s gold frame reflects Trump’s signature tone.

WASHINGTON - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday and presented him with a gift—a framed copy of Trump’s grandfather’s birth certificate.

Trump’s German heritage

What we know:

Friedrich Trump, the president’s grandfather, immigrated to the United States from Germany.

The document was enclosed in a gold frame, a nod to Trump’s signature color, often featured in his White House office decor.

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on a partnership deal with U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel at the U.S. Steel Corporation-Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Friday, May 30, 2025. (Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok)

The Source: Information in this article comes from The Associated Press. 

NewsWashington, D.C.Donald J. TrumpTop Stories