German Chancellor presents Trump with grandfather’s birth certificate
WASHINGTON - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday and presented him with a gift—a framed copy of Trump’s grandfather’s birth certificate.
Trump’s German heritage
What we know:
Friedrich Trump, the president’s grandfather, immigrated to the United States from Germany.
The document was enclosed in a gold frame, a nod to Trump’s signature color, often featured in his White House office decor.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Associated Press.