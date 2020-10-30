Gov. Kemp, First Lady in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are quarantining after recently being exposed to COVID-19.

Kemp's Press Secretary Cody Hall tweeted that that the governor and his wife were recently exposed to someone who received a positive COVID-19 test. Kemp and first lady were awaiting results of their own coronavirus tests and are currently quaranting per Department of Public Health guidelines, Hall said.

It is unclear when the governor and first lady were exposed to the individual. Further details were not immedietly released.

Kemp announced Friday that he was extending the public health state of emergency into December and renewing current COVID-19 restrictions.

