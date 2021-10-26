Expand / Collapse search

Georgetown plans commencement for Class of 2020 in May 2022

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - Georgetown University is planning to honor its class off 2020 with its own commencement ceremony on May 28 and 29, 2020.

Like many universities, Georgetown canceled its celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgetown requires vaccinations for all students, and conducts periodic tests even among those who are vaccinated.


 