American University to require all on-campus students in the fall to be vaccinated for COVID-19

American University has announced Wednesday that they will be requiring all students who reside or come to campus for any reason in the fall to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The university tweeted the announcement, saying they had weighed many considerations and referring users to their FAQ page.

AU also says on their website that the vaccination requirement includes full-time and part-time students, undergraduates and graduate students, and residential and non-residential students.

Multiple universities across the country have announced similar requirements for COVID-19 vaccinations including Duke University and Notre Dame.

American University has provided links for students to find and register for the COVID-19 vaccine here.