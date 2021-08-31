Georgetown cancels Homecoming events

Out of what the university is calling "an abundance of caution," Georgetown is canceling all Homecoming events this year.

To replace, the school will offer what it calls "graduate engagement events" throughout the year, according to the student newspaper, The Hoya.

The decision arrives as COVID-19 cases soar nationwide, accelerated by the arrival of the super-contagious Delta variant.

Health officials stress that the vast majority of cases are occurring among the unvaccinated.

Georgetown recently announced that it will begin random testing among students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.