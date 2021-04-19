George Washington University requiring vaccinations for students, faculty and staff

George Washington University is joining the growing list of schools which will require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fall, but also going a step further, requiring the same of faculty and staff.

READ MORE: American, Georgetown to require all on-campus students in the fall to be vaccinated for COVID-19

Employment attorney Daniel Kalish of HKM Employment Attorneys LLP tells us this is likely the start of a trend and mandating vaccines for employees is legal under federal law.

GWU says students, staff and faculty can upload images of their paper vaccination cards into the university's medical portal.

READ MORE: J&J COVID-19 vaccine pause to remain in place while officials seek more evidence on rare clots

There have been questions, however, about those cards since fakes have been turning up for sale online.

Advertisement

Dr. Jay Schnitzer, Chief Medical Officer at THE MITRE Corporation is leading the Vaccination Credential Initiative, working with household names like Microsoft, CVS and Salesforce to develop standards for secure digital vaccination credentials nationwide.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

He says as we see more businesses and facilities begin to require vaccinations in the coming months we should also see new technology that will make proving your vaccination status easier.

Georgetown and American Universities are also requiring students be vaccinated for COVID-19 this fall, however they have not made any announcements regarding faculty or staff.

