George Washington Parkway construction continues into 2026

The Brief GW Parkway rebuild is mostly done, but delays continue into 2026. Drivers still face lane closures and active work zones. More bridge work at Route 123 is planned.



Drivers were told the major rebuild of the George Washington Parkway would wrap up by the end of 2025, but a week into the new year, work is still underway.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh reports that while the National Park Service says the rehabilitation project is largely complete, drivers are still encountering lane closures, active work zones and plans for additional construction in 2026.

What we know:

According to NPS data, the project remains on schedule to finish the main rehabilitation of the 7.6‑mile stretch between Spout Run and the Beltway.

As of early December, NPS said 99% of the roadway has been replaced, 95% of guardwall and bridge repairs were complete, and all drainage work and outfalls are finished.

Crews are still working on median restoration, sidewalk installation and bridge approaches, which continue to prompt periodic single‑lane closures.

NPS also says installation of new signage will continue into early 2026, meaning construction impacts will remain beyond the original deadline.

While NPS says the project is mostly complete, the reality for drivers is that the 2025 target has passed and delays are still part of the daily commute.

And more work is coming. Umeh reports NPS now plans additional bridge rehabilitation at the Route 123 interchange in 2026, with at least one lane expected to close during that phase, an area already known for heavy backups.

FOX 5 has reached out to the National Park Service to ask when drivers can expect full lanes with no active construction and whether a revised completion timeline will be released.