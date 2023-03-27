George Mason University students are planning to protest Tuesday over the school's decision to invite Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin to speak at the 2023 spring commencement.

After several organizations on campus, including the George Mason Democrats and BLACC Mason, requested the university replace Governor Youngkin as commencement speaker — it appears the school plans to move forward with its initial plans.

A Change.org petition opposing the school's choice doesn't seem like it's swayed administrators, despite garnering over 6,000 signatures.

On Monday, GMU President Gregory Washington released a statement on the issue, saying the school has a long tradition of supporting free speech.

"That support extends to each person who gives a commencement speech. And no speaker can take away from our diversity," the statement reads. "At Mason, diversity is about more than just looking different, it’s about believing differently, thinking differently, expressing differently, and having the environment in which to do so. At Mason, that environment extends to every student, staff and faculty member. It also extends to governors."

Washington went on to say that he supports those students who are making their voices heard, and applauds their courage and commitment to advocate for themselves and their communities.

However, he says he doesn't believe the university should silence the voices of those whom they disagree with "especially in this forum where there is no imminent threat present as a result of the disagreements."

Several students believe that selecting a speaker that has passed anti-trans legislation, promoted the abolishment of racial equity curricula, and restricted the availability of literature in public schools is an intentional target towards historically marginalized communities at the university.

"It is harmful and disrespectful to the many students who continuously shape GMU's community to bring in an individual who has also neglected the needs of Virginians," senior Alaina Ruffin stated in her petition.

Others believe the governor "actively promotes discrimination and hate."

Angelo Collington, a psychology student and activist, told FOX 5 students are organizing in response to the president's sentiments.

On Tuesday, March 28, Collington says a demonstration called "Students Against Glenn Youngkin" is scheduled to occur at the university. The event will be held on campus at Wilkins Plaza and will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The governor's spokeswoman released the following statement to FOX 5 about the commencement:

"Governor Youngkin looks forward to addressing the 2023 graduates of George Mason University and celebrating their tremendous accomplishment."

Youngkin is scheduled to speak to GMU's class of 2023 at EagleBank Arena on Thursday, May 18.

