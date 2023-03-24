George Mason University students start petition to remove Gov Youngkin as 2023 commencement speaker

George Mason University announced Thursday Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin will speak to the graduating class of 2023 at its spring commencement in May.

But Senior Alaina Ruffin doesn't want the governor to show up to her graduation at all.

Ruffin started a Change.org petition Thursday, demanding the university ensure Youngkin does not attend or speak at the commencement ceremony.

"As a Patriot and prospective alumna of George Mason University, I and my peers do not want the memories of our graduation day to be tainted by an individual who has harmed and continues to harm the people he serves," Ruffin's petition reads.

So far, over 3,200 people have signed it.

"Selecting a speaker that has passed anti-trans legislation, promoted the abolishment of racial equity curricula, and restricted the availability of literature in public schools is an intentional target towards historically marginalized communities comprising Mason," Ruffin wrote. "It is harmful and disrespectful to the many students who continuously shape GMU's community to bring in an individual who has also neglected the needs of Virginians."

The senior's sentiments were echoed in a separate statement issued by BLACC Mason, GMU's Black, African-heritage, and Caribbean coalition.

"It is our responsibility as members of this community to stand up against bigotry and intolerance," the organization wrote via Instagram. "We must demand that our administration acts and removes Youngkin as the commencement speaker. We cannot allow our university to provide a platform for someone who actively promotes discrimination and hate."

Another Change.org petition has been launched in support of the governor. It currently has just 11 signatures.

While the university didn't specify exactly why it chose the Governor Youngkin to speak at this year's ceremony, GMU President Gregory Washington said, Youngkin's "drive for lifelong learning and his entrepreneurial mindset" is what the school cultivates in all of its graduates.

Youngkin, despite the backlash, is slated to speak to GMU's class of 2023 at EagleBank Arena on Thursday, May 18. He'll become the latest sitting Virginia governor to address Mason graduates, joining past governors Jim Gilmore, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, and Terry McAuliffe.