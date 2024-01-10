Gene's Costumes in Montgomery County picks up the pieces after devastating fire
KENSINGTON, Md. - An iconic Montgomery County costume store is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out in its basement last week.
Gene's Costumes has been a staple in the Kensington region for decades.
On January 2, firefighters responded after flames broke out in the basement of the store.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire was electrical in nature and caused approximately $100,000 in damage. Luckily, no injuries were reported.
A staple in the community, the owners of Gene's Costumes are known for always supporting the community.
A GoFundMe page created soon after the fire has already raised over $12,000.