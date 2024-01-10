Expand / Collapse search

Gene's Costumes in Montgomery County picks up the pieces after devastating fire

By
Published 
Updated 1:47PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Gene's Costumes in Montgomery County picks up the pieces after devastating fire

An iconic Montgomery County costume store is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out in its basement last week.

KENSINGTON, Md. - An iconic Montgomery County costume store is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out in its basement last week. 

Gene's Costumes has been a staple in the Kensington region for decades.

On January 2, firefighters responded after flames broke out in the basement of the store. 

Image 1 of 8

Gene's Costumes in Montgomery County picks up the pieces after devastating fire

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire was electrical in nature and caused approximately $100,000 in damage. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

A staple in the community, the owners of Gene's Costumes are known for always supporting the community. 

A GoFundMe page created soon after the fire has already raised over $12,000.