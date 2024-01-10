An iconic Montgomery County costume store is picking up the pieces after a fire broke out in its basement last week.

Gene's Costumes has been a staple in the Kensington region for decades.

On January 2, firefighters responded after flames broke out in the basement of the store.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Gene's Costumes in Montgomery County picks up the pieces after devastating fire

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the fire was electrical in nature and caused approximately $100,000 in damage. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

A staple in the community, the owners of Gene's Costumes are known for always supporting the community.

A GoFundMe page created soon after the fire has already raised over $12,000.