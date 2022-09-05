Gas leak leads to building evacuations in Northeast DC

article

DC Fire and EMS reported a "significant interior gas leak" at the 900 block of Franklin Street NE this afternoon.

DC Fire established a safety zone & evacuated 2 adjacent commercial buildings, as well as turning off gas to the building.

Within about an hour, the gas levels were reported to be at "safe levels" allowing those evacuated to return to their businesses.

DC Fire and EMS says Washington Gas will remain on scene to determine the source of the leak.