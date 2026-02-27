1 injured after gas leak leads to home explosion in Prince George's County

The Brief A gas leak led to a home explosion in Prince George's County Friday night. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries. Investigators are on scene working to determine where the leak began.



What we know:

Officials say the explosion happened in the area of Powder Mill Road and Cherry Hill Road.

According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, a gas leak led to an explosion that brought down power lines.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The exact address where the gas leak began and subsequent explosion happened isn't clear at this time.

Fire officials are investigating the incident.

