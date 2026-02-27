Expand / Collapse search

1 injured after gas leak leads to home explosion in Prince George's County

Updated  February 28, 2026 12:25am EST
The Brief

    • A gas leak led to a home explosion in Prince George's County Friday night.
    • At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
    • Investigators are on scene working to determine where the leak began.

CALVERTON, Md. - One person was injured Friday night after a gas leak led to a home explosion in Calverton, Prince George's County Fire and Rescue says.

What we know:

Officials say the explosion happened in the area of Powder Mill Road and Cherry Hill Road. 

According to the Prince George's County Fire Department, a gas leak led to an explosion that brought down power lines. 

At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

The exact address where the gas leak began and subsequent explosion happened isn't clear at this time. 

Fire officials are investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 

