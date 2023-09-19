Gas leak in Langley Park causes traffic headaches for drivers

Work to repair a gas leak in Montgomery County is causing traffic headaches for commuters.

Officials say a gas line was struck around midnight near New Hampshire Avenue and University Boulevard in the Langley Park area.

Washington Gas is working to fix the leak.

The following road closures are in effect:

- Northbound New Hampshire Avenue is open for traffic

- University Blvd. east heading into Prince George's County is closed until further notice

- 1300 block of University Blvd is also closed to all traffic

- Detour signs have been set up to help redirect traffic around the affected area, so please follow the posted detour instructions.