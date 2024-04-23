Garbage truck collides with truck hauling dumpster causing delays in Manassas

A crash involving a garbage truck and a truck hauling a dumpster caused delays Tuesday morning in Manassas.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. near Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Road.

The two vehicles were moved into the center median. The crash closed scattered some debris onto the road and closed the northbound lanes of Prince William Parkway.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. No injuries have been reported.