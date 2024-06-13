An entire load of trash was dumped onto the street as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in a garbage truck in northwest Washington.

Officials say it happened Thursday morning on MacArthur Boulevard when sanitation workers discovered the fire and tried to put it out using dry chemicals.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Garbage truck catches fire in DC, trash dumped onto street (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

When that failed, officials say the workers drove to Engine 29, Truck 5 in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Firefighters relocated the truck and dumped its contents, then combed through the waste to find the source of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.