Garbage truck catches fire in DC, trash dumped onto street
WASHINGTON - An entire load of trash was dumped onto the street as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in a garbage truck in northwest Washington.
Officials say it happened Thursday morning on MacArthur Boulevard when sanitation workers discovered the fire and tried to put it out using dry chemicals.
When that failed, officials say the workers drove to Engine 29, Truck 5 in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard.
Firefighters relocated the truck and dumped its contents, then combed through the waste to find the source of the blaze.
No injuries were reported.