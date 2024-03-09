Expand / Collapse search

Garage in Prince George's County catches on fire with vehicle inside

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Prince George's County Fire and Rescue officials responded to an afternoon fire in Laurel, Md. 

Officials arrived at the 13400 block of Baltimore Ave in Laurel in response to a structure fire around 12:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a 1-story commercial garage with a vehicle on fire inside. The fire was put out with no injuries. 

The cause of the fire and total cost of damage remains unknown. 