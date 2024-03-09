Garage in Prince George's County catches on fire with vehicle inside

Prince George's County Fire and Rescue officials responded to an afternoon fire in Laurel, Md.

Officials arrived at the 13400 block of Baltimore Ave in Laurel in response to a structure fire around 12:58 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a 1-story commercial garage with a vehicle on fire inside. The fire was put out with no injuries.

The cause of the fire and total cost of damage remains unknown.