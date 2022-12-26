Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials

article

Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in Gaithersburg were awakened by fire in a second-floor bedroom.

The residents tried to fight the fire to no avail. They exited the home and called 911.

Heavy fire was seen upon MCFRS' arrival at the two-story home. All three occupants got out.

Fire officials found that the fire started inside a wood-framed enclosure for the metal chimney pipe.

The damage is estimated to be around $175,000 and all three residents have been displaced. No injuries were reported.