Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in Gaithersburg were awakened by fire in a second-floor bedroom.
The residents tried to fight the fire to no avail. They exited the home and called 911.
Heavy fire was seen upon MCFRS' arrival at the two-story home. All three occupants got out.
Fire officials found that the fire started inside a wood-framed enclosure for the metal chimney pipe.
The damage is estimated to be around $175,000 and all three residents have been displaced. No injuries were reported.