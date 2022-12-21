Gaithersburg pedestrian crash leaves husband dead, wife injured

Two pedestrians, who were married, were struck by a car in Gaithersburg Wednesday afternoon, and one of the victims has died, according to police.

Montgomery County police said one man is dead and one woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a car hit both victims near Muddy Branch Road and King James Way on Wednesday afternoon. MCPD said they responded to a call regarding the crash just after 2 p.m.

After evaluating the male victim, authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators later identified the man as Phillip Kwang Bon Uh, 78, of Gaithersburg. Police said the other pedestrian was deceased victim's wife, but did not release her name.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the two pedestrians were struck by a gray 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe that was traveling southbound on Muddy Branch Road.

The driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene after the crash.

A section of the roadway was closed down after the incident, but has since reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.