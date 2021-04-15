Gaithersburg police release new details from North Summit Avenue incident, including body cam video

Gaithersburg police on Thursday released body camera footage that includes the sound police believed was a gunshot that prompted a shelter in place order in the North Summit Avenue neighborhood.

According to police, they were responding to a reported traffic hazard in a parking lot in the 300 block of North Summit Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle blocking the flow of traffic into an apartment complex.

When they talked to the driver, they determined that he may have been under the influence.

While they investigated, police heard what sounded like a gunshot, prompting the officers at the scene to take shelter. They also say they saw a person dart inside an apartment from a balcony.

Police called in additional units and eventually asked people in the neighborhood to shelter in place while they investigated.

A number of officers from other agencies responded to the scene.

After searching the area, they lifted the shelter-in-place order.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (301) 258-6400.

