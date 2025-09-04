Gaithersburg man arrested for sexually assaulting children at local library

article

The Brief A Gaithersburg man has been charged with multiple sex offenses involving a child. Police say he was seen on surveillance video assaulting a female child. Investigators believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call police.



A Maryland man has been arrested and charged with multiple sex offenses involving a child.

What we know:

Montgomery County police say the investigation began on Thursday, July 24, after a little girl who was at the Quince Orchard Library with a parent reported that she had been inappropriately touched by a man.

On Wednesday, July 30, police were able to identify the suspect as 49-year-old Charles Newton Townsend IV.

During the investigation, detectives reviewed surveillance footage from the library that showed two separate incidents between Townsend and children, raising further concern.

Based on the evidence gathered, detectives obtained an arrest warrant on August 22.

On Monday, August 29, Townsend was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual contact and two counts of second-degree assault.

Townsend is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.

Other victims possible:

At this time, detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Police are asking parents whose children may have visited the Quince Orchard Library to speak with them and contact detectives with any information.

Anyone who believes their child may have had contact with Townsend is asked to call investigators at 240-773-5400.