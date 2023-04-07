Gaithersburg gas station clerk robbed at gunpoint

Authorities are searching for the masked suspect they say robbed a gas station clerk at gunpoint in Gaithersburg.

Police say it happened at the Exxon gas station in the 9300 block of Georgia Avenue just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The clerk told officers that the suspect entered the store, locked the door and pulled a handgun out of his jacket. The gunman then demanded money from the clerk who gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The gunman then fled running down Columbia Boulevard towards 16th Street. The robber is approximately 6-feet-2-inches tall, 180 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a black ski mask, black sunglasses, blue jeans, and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montgomery County police at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.