Fugitive arrested, charged with rape of 13-year-old girl he met online: police

article

The Brief Police have arrested a Maryland man wanted for rape and sexual offense of a 13-year-old girl He was arrested upon his return to the U.S., after fleeing the country following his indictment on March 14 The man contacted the girl through direct messaging on a social media app



A 28-year-old man who had left the country was arrested and charged with the rape of a preteen girl he met online.

What we know:

Franklin Argueta-Marquez, 28, is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl who he first connected with over direct messaging on a social media app.

Officials say he first met the victim online when she was 12 years old. He engaged in "friendly" conversations, and eventually convinced her to sneak out, according to officials. He then sexually assaulted her in his car.

A parent contacted the police when they became aware of the situation.

Argueta-Marquez has been indicted on charges of rape and sexual offense due to age, and an arrest warrant was issued in March. However, Argueta-Marquez had left the country.

When he returned to the country, he was arrested by authorities in Arizona and extradited to Charles County on May 29.

No other victims have been identified at this time.

Be alert:

Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry is urging all parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s technology and social media.

"Keeping your child safe online is just as important as their safety in the real world. Regularly checking their cell phone and computer activity, including social media, can help prevent cyberbullying, online predators, and exposure to harmful content," said Sheriff Berry.

Here are some additional tips for parents and warning signs to watch for:

Tips for Parents:

Know your child’s passwords and logins.

Set rules about screen time and app use.

Talk openly about internet safety and responsible sharing.

Use parental control tools and privacy settings.

Follow or friend them on social media if age-appropriate.

Warning Signs to Watch For:

Sudden secrecy about online activity.

Changes in behavior, mood, or sleep.

Using devices late at night or hiding screens.

Receiving messages from unknown contacts.