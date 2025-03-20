Fuddruckers officially returns to DC Chinatown
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The familiar burger chain, Fuddruckers, is heading to Chinatown in D.C.
The restaurant best known for its toppings bar, shakes, and burgers is making a return to D.C.
When does Fuddruckers open?
What we know:
D.C. Councilmember At-Large Christina Henderson shared the news.
"It’s bacccckkkk! Fuddruckers officially opens in Chinatown March 20, just in time for March Madness."
Fuddruckers will be opening their doors to customers on Thursday, March 20, at 5:30 p.m. for their official grand opening.
The restaurant originally closed in Chinatown on November 6, 2017, and just eight years later they are returning to the neighborhood.