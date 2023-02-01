Frontier Airlines launches 'all you can fly' summer pass for $399

article

Are you looking for your next travel adventure?

Frontier Airlines has launched a new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Summer Pass which offers passholders exclusive access to unlimited flights between Frontier’s U.S. and international destinations from May 2 through Sept. 30.

Passholders can book flights the day before their flight departure for domestic travel and 10 days before flight departure for international travel.

"Everyone loves summer vacation and, with the new GoWild! Summer Pass, you can enjoy even more of what you love," said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial at the Denver-based airline. "For people with flexible schedules, this is a terrific opportunity to have a truly epic summer and then some, soaking up rays on the beach, exploring national parks and visiting new cities."

The offer is available for a limited time at an introductory price of $399 per person. Flights do not include any add-on products including bags or seats.

The new pass was introduced as Frontier announces a expansion of service, including eight new routes to Puerto Rico. Frontier serves destinations throughout the U.S., Mexico, Caribbean and Latin America.

Amid the off-season for the travel industry, airlines typically roll out flight deals in order to garner up demand.

Last month, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue offered up deals just days after the holiday travel surge settled.

"This happens annually, as many Americans travel for Thanksgiving and Christmas and spend on gifts, experiences, etc., at the end of the year and aren't likely to start planning new year trips yet," Hayley Berg, lead economist at travel app Hopper, told FOX Business. "Airlines will drop prices to incentivize travelers to start booking new year travel."

RELATED: Airlines expected to offer flight deals, but they'll be short-lived

However, passengers shouldn't expect a significant number of deals, and the deals that will be offered are likely "going to be quick and shallow."

"Airlines are in a position right now where they still don't have enough capacity. They still have a pilot shortage," Jim Corridore, senior insights manager at Similarweb, which generates insights on the travel sector, said. "So, any sales are likely to be very short-lived and as soon as they get a certain number of bookings on each flight, they will be quick to rescind those sales."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. FOX Business contributed.