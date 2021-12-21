COVID-19 surge: Here’s what’s canceled or closing across the US

A number of high-profile events have been either postponed or canceled as the U.S. sees a rise in COVID-19 cases, beginning to be fueled by the omicron variant.

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

In much of the country, it’s even higher. Omicron is responsible for an estimated 90% or more of new infections in the New York area, the Southeast, the industrial Midwest and the Pacific Northwest. The national rate suggests that more than 650,000 omicron infections occurred in the U.S. last week.

Here is a look at what’s canceled, closing or changing across the country as cases continue to rise.



RELATED: CDC data: Omicron now dominant COVID-19 variant in US

New York shows canceled, New Year’s Eve celebration to be scaled back

The Radio City Rockettes have canceled their entire 2021 season due to COVID-19 cases. The show had canceled Friday’s performance due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among members of the production moments before the 11 a.m. performance. At least some of the cases appeared to be among members of the orchestra.

"We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," the Rockettes posted on Twitter.

Broadway Hamilton shows are now canceled until Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, due to coronavirus cases. Broadway Aladdin has canceled all performances through Christmas with the next show scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. MJ The Musical is also canceling all performances until Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. The off-Broadway production Little Shop of Horrors has also canceled shows.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams has canceled his plan to hold his inauguration at the Kings Theater in Flatbush, Brooklyn due to rising coronavirus cases in the city. He said it will be rescheduled at a later date.

RELATED: COVID cases are surging nationwide, creating major obstacles ahead of the holidays

Plans for the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square will be scaled back, sources told FOX 5 New York. There will likely be a reduced capacity and masks will be worn by all, sources with knowledge of the plans tell FOX 5 New York reporter Robert Moses.

"Saturday Night Live" cancelled its in-person audience last week. The long-running sketch comedy show announced on social media Saturday afternoon that the night’s episode, featuring "Ant-Man" star Paul Rudd as host, would tape without a live audience and with only limited cast and crew "due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Radio City Rockettes perform at the 89th Annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Pre-Tape at Rockefeller Center on November 30, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

New York City is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads. The city saw the number of cases double in three days and then set a one-day record for the entire pandemic on Friday.

Los Angeles cancels New Year’s Eve in-person celebration, other shows

The large New Year’s Eve event in downtown Los Angeles at Grand Park is canceling its live audience for the celebration due to the variant. This year, the celebration was supposed to feature 5,000 first responders to honor them for their service. The event normally held 75,000 people pre-pandemic.

RELATED: Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with infected staffer

While there will no longer be a live audience, the event will be produced as a broadcast and streamed program as previously planned and will be accessible to everyone on Fuse and on Grand Park’s YouTube channel at 11 p.m. PST on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Performances for A Christmas Carol at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles through Dec. 26 have been canceled after additional breakthrough cases were detected within the company, the Center Theatre Group announced. Performances are scheduled to resume on Dec. 28.

Mask mandates return, businesses temporarily close

In Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser reinstated the city’s mask mandate and has expanded the District’s vaccine requirements as part of a State of Emergency she declared Monday, FOX 5 DC reported. Bowser said D.C. will reinstate the citywide indoor mask mandate at 6 a.m. Tuesday and will keep it in place through January 31. The Mayor has also expanded the District’s vaccine mandate for D.C. Government works to include the booster shot. Bowser also said workers will no longer have the ‘test out’ option available.

California issued an indoor mask mandate in early December ahead of the busy holidays citing a nearly 50% increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state Angel Share HTX was just one of several Houston businesses who had to shut down last weekend over COVID-19 concern.

"Thursday night, we got all exposed, and it wasn't just like one person. It was like four or five people who tested positive that were in the bar, that had contacted all of us, so I was like, we got to shut it down," said Mary Ellen Angel, the owner of Angel Share HTX.

According to FOX 26 Houston, multiple live performances of The Little Mermaid at the Hobby Center and A Christmas Carol at the Alley Theatre were canceled. Rice University has postponed two men’s basketball games.

RELATED: COVID-19 in pictures: Photographer captures air travel’s contrast in 2020, 2021

Schools close while other switch to remote learning

Several colleges and universities such as Harvard University and Stanford University have announced they will begin the spring 2022 semester with remote learning for most students. Pennsylvania State University announced on Friday that students should "be prepared to alter plans" if the university needs to start the spring semester remotely.

Georgetown University, for example, is restricting all indoor campus dining to a "grab-and-go" model, where students pick up their food in a dining hall and eat in their private room. The university is also closing fitness centers, and has canceled all events if they cannot be held outdoors or online.

Five Washington, D.C. public schools announced they will be closed for deep cleaning and shift to virtual learning for the week due to COVID-19, District of Columbia Public School official announced on Monday.

DCPS officials said multiple positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in recent days that impacted school operations, resulting in the temporary shift to virtual instruction through Dec. 22.

Similarly, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ralph H. Metcalfe School announced it will revert to virtual learning starting Dec. 21, over concerns related to COVID-19.

A news release said due to MPS' 10-day COVID-19 quarantine return date concluding during winter break, Metcalfe students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that 3% or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

Several schools in Minnesota have extended their winter breaks as districts throughout the state continue to deal with COVID-19 surges and staffing shortages.

Winter break extension proposals in Minnesota are still up in the air at some schools, while others have already made adjustments to childcare availability, food services, activities and more.

Sporting events canceled or postponed

National Football League (NFL)

A few Week 15 games in the National Football League have been rescheduled for Tuesday due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Two games will be played Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Football Team will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.

Both games were originally slated to be played Sunday, but will now take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Viewers can watch on FOX or NFL Sunday Ticket.

Previously, the NFL didn’t intend to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. The league stated forfeits "could be in play." But this weekend’s games were in doubt after over 100 players testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

National Hockey League (NHL)

The Philadelphia Flyers game against the Washington Capitals has been postponed Tuesday as a result of rising COVID-19 cases within the league.

The National Hockey League announced Tuesday that "due to COVID-19 issues affecting the Washington Capitals" the previously scheduled game for Tuesday evening will be postponed.

The NHL is beginning a league-wide shutdown Wednesday amid an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league.

As of Tuesday, the NHL has postponed 49 games. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as scheduled. According to the Associated Press, the NHL is now shut down from Dec. 22 through Christmas.

The league and NHL Players’ Association on Sunday said in a joint statement they were attempting to avoid a league-wide shutdown and were making decisions on a team-by-team basis. The latest shift gives all 32 teams an extended break before players, coaches and staff can gather again Sunday to skate and undergo coronavirus testing.

Over 15% of the league’s 700-plus players are in virus protocol, and the resulting schedule disruption almost certainly has doomed the possibility of Olympic participation.

College Basketball

Southern Methodist University’s (SMU) basketball game scheduled for Tuesday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases with their opponent. SMU was scheduled to host the University of Evansville at Moody Coliseum, but the game was called off Monday morning.

SMU said the game had to be canceled due to positive cases on the Evansville team that has forced that school to temporarily pause the season.

Grand Canyon University's men's basketball game at Nevada has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Antelopes' program, the school announced on Dec. 21.

Currently, there isn’t a plan to reschedule the game. GCU's next game is scheduled for Dec. 30 against Chicago State in Phoenix.

UCLA's men's basketball game against North Carolina planned for Dec. 18 in Las Vegas was canceled due to COVID-19 developments within the Bruins' program, the university announced last week.



The planned game against North Carolina is UCLA's second in four days not to be played because of coronavirus issues. The game against Alabama State planned for Dec. 15 night at Pauley Pavilion was also called off, according to FOX LA.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed.