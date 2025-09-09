Friends say woman killed by boyfriend was afraid to report abuse because she was undocumented

The Brief A woman died in a Fairfax County hospital after being strangled by her boyfriend. Her friends say she did not report prior abuse to police because she was undocumented. DHS acknowledges that many undocumented immigrants fear reporting crimes because of deportation concerns.



A woman was killed by her boyfriend in Fairfax County this week, and friends say she was too scared to go to police to report him for abuse because she was undocumented.

What we know:

On Sept. 5, Ana "Catalina" Membreno died at Inova Fairfax Hospital after police say she was strangled unconscious by her boyfriend, Robert Leo Howald.

Her friends say he repeatedly hit her, but she was afraid to go to police because she was undocumented.

Membreno was 28. According to a GoFundMe page set up by her sister, Raquel, she loved soccer and dancing. She was from Colombia and living in the United States without legal status.

Friends say they became concerned when she started dating 35-year-old Howald. Two told FOX 5 off camera that Membreno feared reporting the abuse because of her immigration status.

The backstory:

Police say on Aug. 30, Howald called 911 to his Falls Church home, where officers found Membreno not breathing. He was arrested the same day for felony assault and strangulation.

According to court records, Howald admitted to placing both hands on Membreno’s neck and applying pressure for what "felt like forever." Police also reported multiple bruises and injuries that raised concerns with medical staff.

Membreno was rushed to Inova Fairfax, where her pulse stabilized, but she never regained consciousness. She died Sept. 5.

Dig deeper:

On its website, the Department of Homeland Security acknowledges that many undocumented immigrants fear reporting crimes because of deportation concerns.

The agency notes several legal protections, including one specifically for domestic violence victims that offers a pathway to lawful immigration status without relying on their abusers.

Howald, an American citizen with no prior criminal history, was denied bond in court yesterday. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office says it is reviewing the medical examiner’s report, and the investigation remains ongoing.