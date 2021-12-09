Online learning day implemented for Manassas Park City Schools Friday after potential threat

Friday will be an asynchronous learning day for all Manassas Park City School students after a potential threat was made, officials announced late Thursday night.

Sources told FOX 5 DC's Melanie Alnwick that a student has been "identified and interviewed."

MPCS made the announcement via Twitter saying they made the decision "out of an abundance of caution."

Officials said the below messages were circulating on social media about a potential shooting.

All MPCS buildings will be closed on Friday as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

