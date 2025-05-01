Freight train hits pickup truck at railroad crossing in Maryland

The Brief A freight train hit a pickup truck Thursday morning. According to officials, there were three occupants in the vehicle at the time of the collision. There have been no reported injuries at this time.



A freight train hit a pickup truck Thursday morning in Howard County.

No one was injured in the accident.

What we know:

Officials received a report about the collision around 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, crews located a pickup truck with front-end damage that had been struck by a train on the tracks in Mt. Airy.

According to police, there were three occupants in the truck at the time of the incident. Occupants were evaluated by EMS and declined transport to the hospital.

The collision is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.