Freedom 250 Grand Prix of DC: Full list of parking restrictions and street closures

The Brief Freedom 250 Grand Prix set for Aug. 22–23 with parking restrictions Street closures begin Aug. 24 for buildout and breakdown Motorists should expect reduced parking and narrower travel lanes



The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C., is set to take place Saturday, Aug. 22, and Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, in the District. Officials say parking restrictions and street closures will be in effect throughout the buildout and to meet security requirements for the event. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays near the racecourse.

Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks

Parking lanes, curb lanes and portions of travel lanes will be closed on select D.C. streets from Monday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, to support the buildout and breakdown of the event. Officials say motorists should expect reduced parking and narrower travel lanes during the period and plan for possible delays.

RELATED: Freedom 250 Grand Prix street closures leave neighbors, commuters frustrated

Here is the full list of Freedom 250 Grand Prix of DC parking restrictions and street closures:

From Sunday, July 12, 2026, through Tuesday, September 15, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking.

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

7th Street from Madison Drive, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

From Monday, July 20, 2026, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic. Local traffic for deliveries or employee access to the museums will be permitted during this time period.

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

From Saturday, August 1, 2026, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, NW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks

During the following dates, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., the following roadways will be closed. The roadway will reopen after 6:00 a.m. on the following day, but motorists should expect a reduced number of travel lanes in these areas upon reopening.

Saturday, August 1st – 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Sunday, August 2nd – 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Monday, August 3rd – 7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Tuesday, August 4th – 3rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Friday, August 7th – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Saturday, August 8th – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Sunday, August 9th – Pennsylvania Avenue from 10th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Tuesday, August 11th – Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Wednesday, August 12th – Independence Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

RELATED: Heavy security planned for Freedom 250 Indy Grand Prix in D.C.

From Saturday, August 1, 2026, through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Northbound travel lane on 9th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

From Tuesday, August 11, 2026, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks

From Friday, August 14, 2026, through Thursday, September 3, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

7th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from D Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW (north curb only)

C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW (west curb only)

From Friday, August 14, 2026, through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

7th Street from D Street to Independence Avenue, SW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW

6th Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 7th Street, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

3rd Street from C Street to D Street, SW (Congressional traffic will be permitted access)

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 7th Street to Washington Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW (Congressional traffic will be permitted access)

From Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 10th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

E Street from 10th Street to 6th Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 9th Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks

From Tuesday, August 18, 2026, at 6:00 a.m., through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 11th Street to 9th Street, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 9th Street, NW

Entrance to 9th Street Tunnel from Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to First Street, NW

Louisiana Avenue from Constitution Avenue to First Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 7th Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

6th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

From Friday, August 21, 2026, at 3:00 a.m., through Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 13th Street to 11th Street, NW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

9th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

First Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street, NW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

D Street from 9th Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street, SW

7th Street from D Street to E Street, SW

6th Street from D Street to E Street, SW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

3rd Street from D Street to E Street, SW

2nd Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

From Friday, August 21, 2026, at 3:00 a.m., through Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

E Street from 11th Street to 8th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue from 6th Street to D Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

Indiana Avenue/D Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

2nd Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to First Street, NW

First Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from First Street to D Street, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

The ramp at Exit 9 from Northbound 3rd Street Tunnel to First Street, NW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Exit to 12th Street Expressway from westbound I395 (All traffic will continue west toward Maine Avenue)

12th Street Expressway

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to Spy Museum

Ramp from southbound 3rd Street Tunnel to 2nd Street, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 3rd Street, SW

E Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

From Friday, August 21, 2026, at 3:00 a.m., through Sunday, August 23, 2026, at 11:59 p.m., the following streets will be closed to "thru" traffic and restricted to "local vehicles" only. If a motorist has a reason to enter these streets (resident, parking garage, delivery, etc), the vehicle will be allowed access to these streets.

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 11th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

9th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

8th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

7th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 8th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 7th Street to 6th Street, NW

4th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

First Street from D Street to C Street, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

L’Enfant Plaza from Spy Museum to 9th Street, SW

D Street from 12th Street to Virginia Avenue, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 6th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Frontage Road from 10th Street to 7th Street, SW

7th Street from D Street to I Street, SW

6th Street from Virginia Avenue to E Street, SW

4th Street from Virginia Avenue to I Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

3rd Street from D Street to E Street, SW

D Street from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 3rd Street to 2nd Street, SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 3rd Street, SW

For information about the Freedom 250 Grand Prix and prohibited items, please visit https://www.freedom250gp.com/ Residents and visitors of the District are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, "if you see something, say something." To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911. To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50-411. For more information, visit https://mpdc.dc.gov/capitalwatch. For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic. Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

For the map of these road closures, visit the official Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. page online.