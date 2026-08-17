The Brief D.C. neighbors and commuters are feeling frustrated by road closures for the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. Some road closures and parking restrictions for the weekend event are expected to last through the end of August. Most of the road closures are concentrated around the National Mall.



Road closures and parking restrictions are expanding across Downtown Washington, D.C., as crews prepare for the first-ever IndyCar Freedom 250 Grand Prix set for Saturday and Sunday around the National Mall.

What we know:

Crews began setting up barriers, fencing, and race structures on Friday as thousands of spectators are expected to line the 1.7-mile, 7-turn racecourse. Still, the transformation is causing major traffic delays for drivers navigating the blocked streets.

Commuter frustration

What they're saying:

Most of the road closures are concentrated near the National Mall on streets like 7th Street NW, while parking restrictions fan out further into the downtown area, leaving many neighbors and commuters detoured and turned around.

"I don’t see any signs saying why it’s closed, but every time you turn around you see National Guard, and they’re like, ‘nope you gotta go the other way,’" said one person trying to navigate the area.

Another added, "We have to jump on the bus every now and then cause we’re walking around, and they turn us around everywhere we go."

A second pedestrian told FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald, "It is a lot. I don’t know with this traffic the way it already is. It makes it difficult."

Interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll recommends taking Metro as your best bet and likely only way to reach the event.

"There are a lot of traffic closures in the downtown already; there will be additional traffic closures that will go into effect tomorrow, and as we move into Friday, we’ll have full closures – much similar to July 4th," Carroll said. "It’s going to be challenging to park anywhere in that downtown area. We’re recommending that you take Metro. You’ll be able to get right in, and it’s going to be very difficult to park."

Opportunities for local businesses

Maps obtained by FOX 5 detail the full scope of the shutdown.

Featured article

Setup began Friday. Main road closures will remain in place until August 26 while crews dismantle fencing and race structures, while some parking restrictions will extend until September 3.

Depending on location, the race presents both obstacles and opportunities. Carmine's on 7th Street NW, located blocks from the racecourse near the Gallery Place Metro station, expects massive foot traffic.

"This has been a celebration for us, we’ve had lots of exciting things from the UFC, the State Fair, now we’re having the race, and the 4th was unbelievable," said Mehdi Limani, General Manager at Carmine's. "The whole summer has been exciting for us. We’re hoping Carmine's is the pre-race spot, because our location is prime for the race, so we’re expecting a lot of tourists, a lot of walk-ins and a lot of locals coming in."

Find a complete look at official road closure maps and parking restrictions HERE.